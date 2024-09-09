Winter Season gets underway for Horsham Seniors

This is the time of year when golfers have to go out equipped for all eventualities in unpredictable weather.

With umbrellas and sun-cream the Horsham Seniors were dealing with very warm temperatures one day and torrential rain the next as they played one of their regular Stableford Qualifying rounds. In addition it contributed to the season’s Order of Merit competition that records the winners over the winter months.

This resulted in the players checking not only whether their handicap had gone up or down but also whether their place on the Order of Merit table had changed.

There were some very close scores on both days and the winner for the Tuesday Seniors was Jill Jordan coming in with a score of 40 points. Kevin Lark and Michael Tucker came second and third on 39 points, Kevin winning on countback, and Nigel Hills was fourth with 38 points.

Derek Shadbolt and Shaun Moloney, Horsham with Peter Hammett and Philip Smith, Chichester.

Trevor White just edged out Richard Burton for the win on countback for the Wednesday Seniors with both of them on an impressive score of 43 points each. Keith MacGregor was third and came in close behind on 42 points and Peter Worthington was in fourth place with 40 points.

Earlier in the week Horsham Seniors travelled down to Chichester Golf Club to play an away match. Although it proved to be a hard-fought competition with most matches going to the final two holes the final score was Chichester 5 - Horsham 1.

Shaun Moloney and Derek Shadbolt who were the lead team against Peter Hammett and Philip Smith halved their match as did Peter Martin and Kevin Lee. Nigel Croy and Richard Burke, and Colin Goldsmith and Chris Macauley lost 2&1.

Will Pitt and Keith MacGregor lost 4&2, and Ian Cherriman and Tommy Ward lost two down. As the winter season and the changeable weather continues the hope is that matches can go ahead and more wins will be enjoyed.