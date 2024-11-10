Golfer Ben claims Dinner Cup trophy

Only those who attend the previous evening's dinner are entitled to contest Mannings Heath's Dinner Cup but there were no signs of a hangover from five-handicap Ben Whitehouse who claimed the trophy with a smoothly efficient 36 points.

Glyn Jones and Stephen Holloway were only a point behind and either of them could have won had they managed just a bogey on the challenging par four 18th.

Earlier, the ladies staged their Stableford with a Twist competition, the twist being the opportunity to replay one bad shot on both the front and back nine. Even with the help of the mulligans Julia Hoskins's 38 points off eighteen, with six pars on the card, was an outstanding effort and despite a last hole blob she still finished eight points clear of her nearest challengers. Mina Burton., Sybille Shababi and Rosemary Martin all signed for 30 points with Burton earning second place on a back six countback.