Golfer Kade puts rest in shade as Mannings Heath's youngest ever winner

Golfers at Mannings Heath crowned their youngest-ever club champion on Sunday after 14-year-old Kade Fullerton claimed the coveted Ulster Cup with two rounds of 73 to beat his nearest challengers by four shots.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the sweltering heat making conditioons more akin to the West Indies than West Sussex, the weekend's golf tested stamina almost as much as skill. But Fullarton, a recent recruit to the club from Cottesmore, showed plenty of both with two solid rounds that included six birdies and nothing worse than a bogey.

It capped a memorable few weeks for the youngster, who only a month ago had a lesson at the club from the great Gary Player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aaron Peacock, a former champion, took the runner-up honours with 74 and 76, his 150 aggregate beating another previous winner, Elliot Webster (73 + 77), on countback.

Club champion Kade in his recent encountter with Gary Player

For most of the field, ambitions focused on the nett awards and it was Paul Treanor, playing off 12, who took the Bert Galleymore Trophy with fine nett scores of 71 amd 70. Donovan Schoeman and Adam Piggot were one and two shots behind. .

Earlier, the ladies Padwick Cup was won in convincing style by Marion Gibson who used her 38 handicap shots to post five nett birdies and a nett eagle in a card worth 39 points. Debs Battle was next best with 34 and Sybille Shababi third with 32.

Andy Coop led the midweek nine-hole competition on Kingfisher with 22 points followed by Neville Dudeney on 20 and Lee Barry with 19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Seniors' Invitation saw Mark Barrett and his guest Paul Richman of Cowdray Park dovetailing beautifully for a better-ball 47 points that included four birdies.

Andrew Stewart and Worthing's Richard Poland were only a point behind with Colin Cloy and Mark Upton, also Cowdray, third.