Golfers see Cowdray in different light as night golf comes to town

Golfers at Cowdray had the opportunity to see the West Sussex venue in a different light this month after the golf club played host to an exciting evening of night golf.

Held at the dynamic country Estate on Friday, November 15, players put their swings to the test as they used special glow-in-the-dark golf balls on a bespoke six-hole course lined with LED lighting.

After taking on the course, the group of 60 golfers, made up of Cowdray members and visitors, headed to the clubhouse for a warming chef’s curry and refreshments.

The event was the first time that night golf had been played at Cowdray as the venue looks for fresh and innovative new ways to keep its members entertained throughout the year.

Tim Allen, director of golf at Cowdray, said: “At Cowdray, we are always looking for ways we can keep our members and visitors entertained all year round – and that is exactly why we decided to hold a night golf event.

“It was great to see so many members and some new faces join us for a fantastic and fun evening.

Cowdray – which is also home to an award-winning farm shop, world-renowned Polo Club and more – is a 16,000-acre Estate with sweeping views over the South Downs. Centred around Cowdray House, an exclusive events venue with 22 bedrooms and 110 acres of private garden, the Estate sits just an hour from London and its major airports.