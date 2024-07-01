Golfing marathon man Miles raises money for charity at Littlehampton

By Paul GaylorContributor
Published 1st Jul 2024, 09:34 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2024, 13:59 BST
Littlehampton Golf Club Captain Adie Miles took on a golfing marathon at the club recently, raising money for his chosen charity Vasculitis UK.

Kicking off at 5.15am with Club Professional Steve Fenn and caddie Ashley Wood they completed the first of the four rounds of 18 holes planned by 8am.

Back out on the course soon after with new playing partners and a replacement caddy Adie commenced round two.

This proved the best round from a golfing perspective with no fewer than three birdies, before breaking for a well earned shower and some lunch.

Adie Miles, Club Captain, left, and Littlehampton Club pro Steve Fenn, following Adie’s 72-hole marathon | Contributed pictureAdie Miles, Club Captain, left, and Littlehampton Club pro Steve Fenn, following Adie’s 72-hole marathon | Contributed picture
The afternoon saw a stark change in conditions turning from flat calm in the morning to a challenging wind, which was ever present throughout rounds three and four.

For the final round Adie was joined by his wife Sarah, making her debut as a caddy! With her words of encouragement and golfing advice, the final round was completed around 8pm.

An amazing feat of stamina, and determination rewarded with a well earned pint of guiness at the bar. The days efforts were well supported by family, friends and of course club members to the tune of £2500

