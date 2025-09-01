Gooch wins singles title at first attempt as Haywards Heath club finals produce new champions

Linda Huntley – a regular trophy winner – had never even reached the Ladies’ Championship final before but having been the only player to participate in each round of this year’s depleted competition, following byes and withdrawals, she took the title with a 21-15 victory over former winner Dorothy Glasby.
And in the Men’s there was an even more impressive achievement as first-time entrant Mark Gooch won the title at the first attempt with a 22-14 win against twice former champion Basil Larkins.
John Box and Neville Dalton both won two finals on the same day.
Box took the Handicap title with a 21-14 victory over Mark Howell and then the Veterans’ competition by beating Anne Bosman 14-12.
Dalton also beat Bosman earlier in the day – 21-13 in the Sam Farmer Trophy – before making it a double with a 21-14 success over soon-to-be men’s champion Gooch in the John Martin Shield.
Bosman – the only player to feature in three finals – did collect one trophy, partnering Howell to victory over Andrew Croft and Bill Mann in the Drawn Pairs.
Croft – the men’s champion for the past two years – had earlier collected yet another trophy, winning the Mixed Pairs with his wife, Gwen, against another husband-and-wife team – Peter and Linda Huntley.
Awards will be presented at a special tea at Beech Hurst on September 27.
Results:
Men’s Championship
Mark Gooch beat Basil Larkins 22-14
Ladies’ Championship
Linda Huntley beat Dorothy Glasby 21-15
Handicap
John Box (10) beat Mark Howell (9) 21-14
Veterans
John Box beat Anne Bosman 14-12
Sam Farmer Trophy
Neville Dalton beat Anne Bosman 21-13
John Martin Shield
Neville Dalton beat Mark Gooch 21-14
Drawn Pairs
Anne Bosman and Mark Howell beat Andrew Croft and Bill Mann 20-16
Mixed Pairs
Andrew and Gwen Croft beat Peter and Linda Huntley 21-12