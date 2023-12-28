Good elf! Rhys looks the part for Christmas parkrun victory
The Christmas Saturday Parkrun in Hastings had a number of runners and volunteer helpers suitably seasonaly dressed.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Over 350 runners and walkers finished the course, with local runner Rhys Boorman finishing first, dressed as an elf. He completed the course in 16min 15sec.
Rhys does take running seriously as well, having completed the Valencia marathon earlier this month in a personal best time of 2hr 25min 32sec.