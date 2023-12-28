BREAKING

Good elf! Rhys looks the part for Christmas parkrun victory

The Christmas Saturday Parkrun in Hastings had a number of runners and volunteer helpers suitably seasonaly dressed.
By Kevin BoormanContributor
Published 28th Dec 2023, 14:31 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Over 350 runners and walkers finished the course, with local runner Rhys Boorman finishing first, dressed as an elf. He completed the course in 16min 15sec.

Rhys does take running seriously as well, having completed the Valencia marathon earlier this month in a personal best time of 2hr 25min 32sec.

Related topics:ParkrunHastings