Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Bexhill and District Snooker League resumed its league programme following an extended Christmas break.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a good start for Clarkson Leisure in their match against lower league rivals, Amherst Road "B" in spite of Amherst getting off to a flying start with the opening two frames being won by Jason Kelly for for the "B" team against Norman Armstrong of Clarksons, Kelly knocking in a 27 break in one of his frames.

Mick Pasqua then added a further frame for Amherst Road in his match against Brian Minister of Clarksons, leaving the "B" team at the edge of a victory. However, Minister took their second frame to halt the run of the "B" team before Steve Roberts took up his cue for Clarksons and won both frames from Joe Cruttenden of Amherst Road, leaving the match drawn at 3-3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was better news for Amherst Road "A" in their match against The Hotshots. The opening frames between Dave Bennett of Amherst Road and Richard Carzana of The Hotshots were shared before, Carl Fitzsimon put Amherst Road 3 frames up by taking both of his frames from Orlando Correia of The Hotshots.

The Clarkson Leisure team

Gary Davies then completed the win for Amherst Road with the final two frames from Mario Correia, Davies knocking in a 30 break and giving Amherst Road victory by 5-1.

It was a similar result for league leaders, Cooden Beach Golf Club, in their match against O'Sullivan Allstars. Mark Crotty got the balls potted for Cooden Beach in his 2 frame win against Sebastian Oliver of the Allstars, Crotty knocking in a break of 32 in the process.

Hot-potting Pete Buckland then put the match in the bag for Cooden Beach by taking his 2 frames from Jeremy Towns of the Allstars, Buckland knocking in impressive breaks of 59, 34 and 24 whilst at the table. But Neil Bennett of the Allstars put a halt to the run of Cooden Beach by taking his opening frame against Neil Sivyer of Cooden Beach, Bennett knocking in a 40 break to secure his victory. However, Sivyer hit back in the final frame and his win gave victory to Cooden Beach by 5-1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was a local derby this week between O'Sullivan "C" and O'Sullivan "B" and the opening frames between Lyndon Rose of the "C" team and Kim Fuller of the "B" team were shared.

This result was copied in the next match between Leo Mitchell of the "C" team and Luis Elliott of the "B" team to leave the match status all squared. But it was down to Gary Deeprose of the "C" team to clinch the result for his team by taking the final two frames from Barry Kenward of the "B" team, leaving O'Sullivan "C" the winners by 4-2.

There was no change in the top league position with Cooden Beach Golf Club retaining first place with an unbeaten record and with Pete Buckland from the same club holding Highest Break of the season to date with 73 and the Most Frames Won with 18 wins from 18 matches.