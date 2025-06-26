Good start to croquet season for Chichester and Fishbourne

A record 20 members entered Chichester and Fishbourne Croquet Club’s s annual Kettle Shields Mixed Doubles GC Handicap Tournament recently (June 22), enjoyed in mainly sunny conditions, but with fast lawns introducing some jeopardy!

Pairings were at random, and changed for every one of the five rounds, with each entrant playing four matches. The winner was the player with the most hoops scored, but with a shield for the runner-up.

The widely diverse handicaps (from two to 14) resulted in some lengthy and close matches, and the contest was settled by one hoop! Lynne Lyle, Anne Howson, and John and Sue Effingham (not playing together!) all tied in 4th place, with 23 hoops.

Keith Burt, on 26, was the overall winner: Janet Mellor won the shield for second place with 25 points; David Stocks, David Milne and Sally Short (last year's winner) came third with 24 points.

Winner of the Kettle Shield Keith Burt, right, with runner-up Janet Mellor and club chairman David Russell

Thanks go to David Russell for organising this popular tournament, and to his wife Judith for scoring calmly and efficiently, and baking the coffee and walnut cake for lunch!

Other club successes include new member Mike Pudney, who began playing croquet only in June last year, winning the golf croquet Br level series Colchester Tournament recently for the Laeticia Atkinson cup for 3+ handicaps.

A club team comprising Tony Elkin, Norma and David Stocks and Mike Pudney enjoyed a enjoyed a day at Rother Valley Croquet Club at Duncton, winning a hard-fought friendly by 5 games to 3.

In a friendly against Lodsworth, Chichester won 6-2. The team was Tony Elkin, David Stocks and John and Sue Effingham.

Last week (June 24) Chichester won its home league match against Guildford and Godalming 6-3. The team was Tony Hicks, Martin Emmett, David Stocks and John Effingham.