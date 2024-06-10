Good week for Pagham Bowls Club
On Wednesday, Pagham visited Witterings and District Bowls Club, in the BML League Division 2.
They won on both rinks and also had success on with the friendly triple also winning.
Rink 1 Peter Otto, Pat Holman, Gill Conley, won 18 - 13 (2 points)
Rink 2 Ann Burrell, Pete Burrell, Terry Hayes, won 22 - 12 (2 points)
Total Score 40 - 25 (6 points)
Friendly Triple Stella Read, John and Sheila Stocker, won 23 -19
On Friday evening, in WSBL Division 1, Pagham played against Chichester on their superb Priory Park green. In an exciting match, borh teams managed to win on two rinks, with one rink still in play Pagham traoled by one shot, down to the last wood from Richard Read, who drew a second shot, it was down to Chichester skip, Mart Hoult to to try to draw shot, despite a great bowl he only acheived second wood. This resulted in a tied match, 76 - 76 with the points shared 5 each.
Result. Rink 1 PBC Robert Pearson, Mukesh Andani, Ray Smith, Mike English Lost 14 - 25 CBC Ian Linfield, Mike Davis, Jim Neilson, Stuart Meyer
Result Rink 2 PBC Peter Otto, Pat Holman, Terry Hayes. Roger Dear Won 22 - 16 CBC David Deans, Chris Wade, Richard Wright, Kevin White
Result Rink 3 PBC David Westcott, Matt Walsh, Julian jones, Richard Read Lost 18 -20 CBC C. Deans, J. Walters, S. Cox, Mark Hoult
Result Rink 4 PBC Tony Wells, Pete Burrell, Paul Machin, Rick Bailey Won 22 - 15 CBC J. Wiseman, R. Leicester, S. Goddard, N. Burwell
On Saturday, in the Bowls England Tony Allcock,Over 60's Mixed Double rinks competition, Pagham entertained Witterings. In a very close match throughout, Pagham's Rink 2 managed to pick up a seven to pull away for their oppostion and hung on to give an overall 8 shot victory.
Result Rink 1 PBC Ann Burrell, Linda Darlington, Rick Bailey, Roger Dear Won 19 - 18 W&DBC Adrian and Debbie Martin,Kevin Gibbs, Chris Bruce
Result Rink 2 PBC Peter Otto, Peter Burrell, Sheila Stocker, Gill Conley Won 19 - 12 W&DBC Dave Buckton, Dave Mill, Carole Tuffin, Ros, Hanbury
Final Score 38 - 30
They now play Burgess Hill at home in the Area Semi-final, before the end of June.