Goodwood poised for season opener - quality fields line up for feature races

Goodwood Racecourse’s Season Opener on Friday (May 2) marks the highly anticipated return of racing to the South Downs – and sunshine is forecast.

Racing then continues on Saturday and visitors to the scenic track look to be in for a treat, with sun forecast across both days of high-class action.

High-calibre racing action will take centre stage with two prestigious fillies-only Listed contests taking place.

Friday’s seven-racecard will be headlined by the Listed British Stallion Farms EBF Daisy Warwick Stakes at 3:10pm, a race won by Arc heroine Alpinista back in 2021. This year’s renewal looks a competitive contest with 10 runners set to head to post.

Goodwood Racecourse's Season Opener takes place on Friday 2 and Saturday 3 May - Photo by Max Carter

Early market indicators suggest SCENIC will be a leading contender, trained by the Lambourn-based Ed Walker. She was an impressive Listed winner by over three lengths at York last season and returns on seasonal debut in a bid to add to that Listed race tally.

Walker said: “Scenic is well, it’s taken quite a long time for her to come in her coat but it’s nearly there and her work has been good. She was brilliant in winning the [Listed] Galtres Stakes at York and the ground won’t be an issue. She’s not got a great draw and being the first run of the year, we’ll take our time and I’m sure she’ll run a big race.”

The in-form stable of John and Thady Gosden are represented by two runners in the form of SUENO and SHAHA, the latter an unexposed contender who has been eye catching on her sole three career starts. She was a decisive maiden winner on second start before stepping up into Listed company at Saint Cloud where she finished fourth on heavy ground.

Kieran Shoemark was in the saddle for all her starts last season and will again partner the four-year-old at Goodwood on Friday, on her credentials Shoemark said: “I’m very much looking forward to riding Shaha at Goodwood in what looks a very competitive Listed race. We are hoping that the step up to a mile and a half will see further improvement, she’s a lightly raced filly with plenty of scope to improve”.

The Season Opener marks the highly anticipated return of racing to Goodwood - Photo by. Sam Stephenson

Another notable runner is the locally trained, group-placed filly PANTHERA, from David Menuisier’s Pulborough base. Unlucky to come up short in the Group 3 Prix Belle de Nuit on penultimate start, connections will be hoping for black type victory at Goodwood on Friday.

Menuisier commented: “She’s a nice filly who has done well physically this Winter. She was very progressive last year, winning her maiden in France followed by some good performances at Stakes level.

“Her best form is over 1m6f and obviously Friday is over 1m4f. The ground is constantly drying so I anticipate it to be far side of good which may not be ideal for her as well as the distance, but we have to start somewhere.

“We’ll blow the cobwebs off and hope for the best. She will come on from the run and improve over the next month, the main target will be to get some more black through the season and aim at the [Prix de] Royallieu on Arc weekend if she continues to improve.”

There’s another seven-racecard at Goodwood on Saturday with the Listed Racingclub.com Conqueror Fillies' Stakes the feature at 2pm.

Nine runners will line up for the fillies contest over a mile trip, where David Menuisier will be hoping to double up with back-to-back Listed success in the feature race on each day.

Menuisier will saddle SIRONA who joined his yard as a four-year-old last season. She comes into the race a Listed winner in the Rosemary Stakes at Newmarket last year as well as four placed efforts to her name at Group and Listed level.

Hopeful of further Listed success Menuisier said: “Sirona was a very useful filly last year, improved by a stone officially from when she joined the yard.

“The [Listed] Conqueror seems like the right place to start. She carries a three-pound penalty having won a Listed race last year, but it seems a good spot for her.

“She ran at Goodwood before and seemed to handle the track fine. The ground will be quick enough, but she acted well last year on good to firm. I’d say she should improve from the run, but she should run a very good race, I would be disappointed not to run really well.”

Wathnan Racing’s CRIMSON ADVOCATE will be of interest to many as she comes into the field fresh off a very narrow defeat in the Listed Snowdrop Stakes at Kempton last month - beaten by just a nose. She has only had two runs so far for the John and Thady Gosden stable having joined them last season from previous trainer George Weaver in America.

Saturday’s feature race is set to be a real thriller with class on show from top to bottom. Further Listed winners lining up include CHIC COLOMBINE, BETTY CLOVER and BRIGHT THUNDER.

The high-class racing isn’t all that Goodwood has in store for racegoers this weekend as both days will begin with a Spitfire flypast at midday. The poignant spectacle will take place to commemorate the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

Racegoers will also have the opportunity to try some award-winning seafood thanks to the Crabshack pop up at the on course Double Trigger restaurant. Menu highlights from the Worthing Seafront establishment will include Stargazy fish pie, crab arancini and their catch of the day.

Gates will open at 11:30am on both days, with tickets available in advance via Goodwood.com and on the day.

For racegoers who want to get closer to the action, there will be complimentary trips to the starting stalls for the second, fourth and sixth races – an exhilarating spot to see equine athletes through the early paces of the race.