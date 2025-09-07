Goring CC FC snatch a draw at Stedham - Yapton start well

Goring CC FC started well at Stedham United and good possession saw their first chance after 10 minutes when a fine shot from Jacob Pippin was well saved by the home keeper.

The next chance came when man of the match Jarvis Ryan fed Pippin following a fine run and his low drive found the back of the net on 28 minutes to give Goring a well-deserved lead.

Stedham came straight back at Goring however and their striker Seb Cobbold made no mistake from close in to make the score 1-1 on 35 minutes. Cobbold struck again on 41 minutes to give Stedham a 2-1 lead at half time.

Goring played some really nice football following the break and a quick free kick by Rio Imbimbo put Luke Tate in who’s cross was met by Hayden Briggs who's lovely volley went just wide. Goring got their just rewards on 68 minutes when Imbimbo slipped in Pippin who smashed the ball in from 15 yards to make the final score 2-2.

Next week Goring have their first home league game at Goring Rec against Boys Club Old Boys, 3pm kick-off.

Bracklesham 2, Yapton 4

West Sussex League Div 3S

Yapton rattled in all four of their goals in the first half and although they failed to score again, they were never in any danger

Connor Jones opened the scoring for Yapton, Bracklesham pulled level and then Luke Waters and Eddie Manville(2) made it fairly safe and later, Manville should really have had at least a hat-trick.

Bracklesham grabbed a second late in the match.