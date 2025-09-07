Goring CC FC snatch a draw at Stedham - Yapton start well - Worthing United edged out

Goring CC FC started well at Stedham United and good possession saw their first chance after 10 minutes when a fine shot from Jacob Pippin was well saved by the home keeper.

The next chance came when man of the match Jarvis Ryan fed Pippin following a fine run and his low drive found the back of the net on 28 minutes to give Goring a well-deserved lead.

Stedham came straight back at Goring however and their striker Seb Cobbold made no mistake from close in to make the score 1-1 on 35 minutes. Cobbold struck again on 41 minutes to give Stedham a 2-1 lead at half time.

Goring played some really nice football following the break and a quick free kick by Rio Imbimbo put Luke Tate in who’s cross was met by Hayden Briggs who's lovely volley went just wide. Goring got their just rewards on 68 minutes when Imbimbo slipped in Pippin who smashed the ball in from 15 yards to make the final score 2-2.

Next week Goring have their first home league game at Goring Rec against Boys Club Old Boys, 3pm kick-off.

Worthing United are sixth in Division 1 of the SCFL after slipping to their second defeat of the season, 1-0 at home to Infinity.

An early Thomas Tierney goal gave the Sidlesham-based visitors the victory with the Mavericks unable to find a reply.

League action continues for them on Saturday – with United going to Billingshurst.

Hunston Res 0, Yapton 3

West Sussex Lge Div 3S

Frazer Beaumont sent Yapton on their way to a fine victory with two goals in the first 35 minutes, each with an assist from Connor Jones.

From that point it was smooth sailing for the visitors and Jamie Sinclair tapped in the third late on, following a cross from Rhys Harwood.

Yapton Res 4 Fittleworth Res 0

Div 3C

A 20-yard cracker from Keiron Mills in the fifth minute was the only score of the first half, but immediately after the break a throw-in was nodded on for Dan Gill to head the second. On the hour, Paulo Viera pounced on a poor kick by the visiting goalkeeper and Mills wrapped it up in the final minute with his second goal.