Goring CC win at home to Southwick

A comprehensive 4-1 victory for Goring at home to Southwick in the 4th round of the Sussex Junior Cup.

Goring started the game strongly and soon took control. On the 8th minute a fine Todor Bankov pass to Alex Staines resulted in a neat one-two with Hayden Briggs which saw Staines open the scoring. Goring pressure continued and in the 15th minute a Luke Tate run saw his shot from the edge of the area go narrowly wide.

Tate then went on another fine run a minute later and a superb pass found Jordan Jones who sent an unstoppable shot past the Southwick goalkeeper for a 2-0 lead. Goring kept pushing and man ot the match Dave Wilcox saw his superb shot from the edge of the box hit the post. The half ended with another fine effort from Wilcox which produced an excellent save from the Southwick goalkeeper Daniel Dengi.

Goring took early control in the second half but Southwick pulled a goal back on 55 minutes through an unfortunate ricochet off Bankov. Continued dominance by Goring saw a towering header by Wilcox cannon off the crossbar from a 65th minute corner by Rio Imbimbo and it was no surprise when a Briggs cross on 80 minutes was met by Connor Pomeroy to make it 3-1 to the home side. Five minutes later, Imbimbo set up Pomeroy for his second goal and on 90 mintes a fine Kieran Clark cross was met by Pomeroy and it was only the post that prevented his hatrick.

The final score ended 4-1 with Goring deservedly through to the quarter finals.