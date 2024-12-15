Goring continue their push for the title

Goring CC FC v Wittering United FC

Goring started strongly and went close to taking an early lead after just two minutes when a Jordan Jones corner was headed narrowly wide by Captain Todor Bankov.

Constant pressure from Goring was justly rewarded in the 20th minute when Sam Sibthorpe powered in an unstoppable header from a corner by Luke Tate.

A darting run and fine pass by Hadyn Briggs five minutes later released Alex Staines who put Tate in for a well taken shot which went just wide of the post.

Goring enjoyed much of the possession for the remaining 20 minutes to take a well deserved 1-0 lead into half time.

Wittering took early control in the second half and pushed hard for an equaliser but the Goring defence held firm, ably marshalled by man of the match Ben Crack.

Goring went close on 57 minutes when another fine header from Sibthorpe following a corner by Tate was cleared off the line.

The visitors equalised in the 68th minute with an opportunist goal by Cameron Correll following a defensive scramble and only a fine double save from Goring's Kieran Gillard two minutes later prevented them from taking the lead.

Goring then made two changes, bringing on Jarvis Ryan and Kieran Clark which immediately raised the momentum and Goring's control of the game.

Jacob Pippin was causing Wittering real problems with some fine runs down the right hand side one of which found Staines who made no mistake from just inside the box on 81 minutes, but the goal was controversially ruled out for offside.

It was then left to Josh Clarke to hit a superb strike after cutting in from the left in the 90th minute to earn Goring all three points and keep them firmly in the race for the title.