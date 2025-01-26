Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It finished Flansham Park Rangers 0, Goring CC FC 4 as the visitors continued their promotion push in Division 1 South of the West Sussex League.

Early dominance saw Goring take the lead after just seven minutes when Connor Pomeroy won the ball in the Flansham half and sent a lovely pass to Hayden Briggs who drove home from the edge of the area.

This was quickly followed by a second goal in the 10th minute when Jordan Jones sent a long cross field pass to Briggs whose cross found Pomeroy who made no mistake with an unstoppable volley from the far post.

Flansham were reduced to long-ball tactics which were easily dealt with by the MoM Sam Sipthorpe and central defensive partner Ben Crack.

Goring's midfield trio of Todor Bankov, Dave Wilcox and Jordon Jones were in complete control, creating several chances for Alex Staines, Kieron Gillard and Luke Tate to add to the score.

Jones won the ball on the halfway line and quickly fed Jacob Pippin, whose pinpoint cross found Briggs – who smashed home his second in the 43rd minute to make the score 3-0 to Goring at half-time.

The second half brought more of the same from Goring and on 58 minutes Bankov played in Tate who's cross was volleyed home by Pomeroy for his second to make the final score 4-0 to Goring.

Goring continue their quest for promotion with a home game on Saturday (Feb 1) versus East Dene at Goring Rec.