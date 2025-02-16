Goring exit Sussex Junior Cup in quarter-final loss to Forest Row

Goring lost their Sussex Junior Cup quarter-final 2-1 away to Forest Row.

Having lost key striker and leading scorer Connor Pomeroy to injury in the warm-up, Goring started on the back foot but this did not stop them dominating early on with three corners in the opening minutes when they really should have taken the lead.

But they were punished in the 8th minute when a cross-shot from Ross Jones found its way into the net for Forest Row to take a fortunate lead. On 27 minutes Forest Row went further ahead with a well-taken goal from Jones.

Goring then took control for the rest of the half with fine efforts from Hayden Briggs and Rio Imbimbo, but were 2-0 down at half-time.

Goring made tactical changes for the second half, changing to a more attacking formation, and it wasn’t long before Imbimbo picked up a loose ball and let fly with a rasping shot which the keeper just managed to turn round the post.

Stout defending kept Forest Row in front. On 70 minutes Goring had strong claims for a penalty when Alex Staines was brought down only to see the referee wave it away and on 76 minutes a Luke Tate corner was met by Jordan Jones only to see his firm header hit the post.

In the 85th minute Goring won a penalty when Josh Clarke was held back in the box and Staines slotted home for 2-1.

Goring pushed hard for the equaliser in the final minutes with Clarke and Todor Bankov going close but the final score ended 2-1 to Forest Row.

This Saturday sees Goring host Premier Division Hunston Community Club in the quarter-finals of the Centenary Cup.