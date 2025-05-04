Goring Manor bowlers' season off to stuttering start

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Goring Manor's first game of the season was their usual opening friendly against Marine Gardens.

Two rinks were won and two lost. However, by virtue of a superior points difference, victory went to Marine Gardens.

Joint top rinks for Goring were Pete Planner, Dawn Poland, Norbert Wyatt and skip Stuart Andrews alongside John Impett, Richard White, Doug Hunt , and skip Kevin Pearce.

Goring's first league match followed with a tricky trip to Lancing for a Stracey Shield game. Again two rinks were won, and two lost. This time the points difference were in Goring's favour by 79-65, giving Goring a 6 points to 4 victory.

Captain Chris encouraging members of his team

Top rink went to Chris Allan, Bill Porter, Doug Hunt and skip Stuart Andrews. Skip Harvey McGarry also won.

Two friendly matches followed, the first a defeat at home to East Preston, where the only winning for Goring was that of Dawn Poland, Scot Edwards and skip Pete Treagust.

Likewise a trip to Norfolk ended in defeat with Goring's only winning rink that of Keith Goodson, Gordon Walker and skip Chris Wood.