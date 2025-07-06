Goring Manor only had three competitive matches last week – and were victorious in two.

Their week started with a home match in the West Sussex League against Pagham. Goring won on 2 of the 3 rinks and took the aggregate points by 48-41 to win the match by 6-2 in points.

There were three tight matches with top rink for Gorjng going to Peter Cook, Graham Nicholson, Chris Adams and skip Stuart Andrews. Skip Bill Porter also won.

The next match was another home game. This time it was a Brodie Tray match against Lancing.

Keith Goodson about to bowl in a close match

Both teams won on two rinks. but Lancing took the aggregate by 66-59 meaning that Goring lost the match by 4-6 in points. An emphatic top rink went to the pairing of Pete Kitchener and skip Wendy Davies. Skip Harvey McGarry also won.

The week's final match was a friendly away to RAFA at Bognor. Goring won on 2 of the 3 triples and drew on third resulting in a commanding win by 64-29.

Top rink went to Keith Goodson, Mick Curtis and skip Gordon Walker. The other winning skip was Gordon's wife, Margaret.