Any week in which Goring Manor remain undefeated is a good week.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The week started with a West Sussex League match at home to Bognor Regis B. Goring won on 2 of the 3 rinks and with a greater aggregate score, picked up the extra 2 points to win the match 6-2.

Top rink for Goring went to Richard White, Derek King, Mick Mayes and skip Chris Wood – and Chris Allan, Alan Turley, Chris Adams and skip Stuart Andrews also recorded a good win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next followed an anticipated difficult away match at Steyning in the Brodie Tray. Goring won on 3 of the 4 rinks and again posted a greater aggregate score to win the match 8 points to 2. Top rink for Goring went to Richard White, Mick Mayes and skip Stuart Andrews. Skips Pete Kitchener and Kevin Pearce also won.

A close rink against Maltravers

A Stracey Shield match at home to Maltravers followed. Both teams won on 2 rinks and by sharing the aggregate shots tally at 63-63, the match was drawn for 5 points each. Top rink went to Joe Hagelburg, Peter Cook, Doug Hunt and skip Kevin Pearce. Skip Chris Wood also won.

Goring Ladies played Uckfield B at home in the second round of the Gladys Rowland Cup, a countywide competition. Goring recorded an excellent 18 shots to 16 win to progress to the next round at The Drive in Hove.

The week ended with an enjoyable club drive followed by much appreciated cream tea.