The club finals threw up some excellent matches. The first was the 75 points competition, contested between Chris Adams and Keith Goodson. Scores were fairly even until about half way then Chris had a couple of good ends to open up a gap which he maintained to the end to become 75 Points Champion.

On the Saturday, they held the Drawn Pairs Final and the Ladies’ and Men's Championship.

Chris Adams again was in the final paired with Joe Hagelburg playing against Peter Planner and Jean Meneely. It all looked to be going Chris and Joe's way but they were pegged back in the final two ends to leave the scores level at 14 all. In the extra end Joe led with four delightful woods to leave his skip holding 4. However Jean's first Wood pinched shot and Chris was unable to get a winning shot in. Thus the Drawn Pairs Champions are Peter Planner and Jean Meneely.

The Ladies’ Championship features Wendy Davies (again) and Margaret Walker. An early lead by Margaret was slowly pegged back by Wendy. With the score at 17 all, Wendy pounced with a three-shot end to lead 20 shots to 17. Margaret gamely pegged one back but couldn't prevent Wendy Davies from going on to win the match 21-18 to become the Ladies Champion yet again.

The men's final was between club stalwarts Mick Mayes and Bill Porter. An early lead by Mick was soon reversed by Bill who went into the latter part of the match looking comfortable.

But Mick wasn't going to go down without a fight and led 20-19 going into the last end. However, Mick's final wood edged Bill's wood onto the jack to give Bill two shots and the match, so the men's Champion is Bill Porter.

1 . Contributed Ladies Champion Wendy Davies Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Men''s champion Bill Porter Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Spoons winners Kevin Bourhill, Dawn Poland and Keith Goodson. Photo: Submitted