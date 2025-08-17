Goring Manor finish West Sussex League season on a high

A week of varying fortunes ended with a good win for for Goring Manor.

Goring Manor's first game of the season was due to be a Stracey Shield match at Tarring Priory. However, weather forecasts predicted temperatures in excess of 30%, so, for safety reasons, the match was postponed.

Play did get underway on Thursday with a West Sussex League match at home to Norfolk B. Despite only winning on 1 of the 3 rinks, a big win for Peter Planner, Gordon Walker, Graham Nicholson and skip Chris Wood, gave Goring the aggregate points to finish with a 4 all draw.

Friday was a testing match at home to Maltravers in a Brodie Tray league match. Goring lost the match 10-0, but it was still creditable performance given that seven of the team of 12 were first season players!

Graham Nicholson at the head.

Saturday brought an all-important final West Sussex League match at home to Pavilion Badgers. A good win would guarantee 2nd place in the league and a possible promotion to Division 2.

A very tense match saw the lead change hands on more than one occasion before Goring went on to win on 2 rinks and drew on the third to gain an excellent 7 points to 1 win. Top rink went to Chris Allan, Peter Cook, Joe Hagelburg and skip Chris Adams. Skip Bill Porter hung on for a one point win.

Skip Chris Wood snatched a draw on his rink with the last bowl of the match.