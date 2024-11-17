Goring march into second round of Cup

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Goring CC FC v Horsham Crusaders FC

Goring CC FC hosted Premier League side Horsham Crusaders in the Centenary Cup 1st Round and march on to the second round following a decisive 4-1 victory.

Goring started strongly and took a third minute lead when Alex Staines stole the ball from the Horsham full back and fired in a shot which the goalkeeper managed to parry only for Jordan Jones to latch onto the loose ball and open the scoring.

Horsham responded well and were rewarded with a well taken headed equaliser following a cross from the left in the 9th minute. Continued pressure from Goring saw a fine through ball from Dave Wilcox find Staines whose snap shot was turned onto the bar by the visitors goalkeeper in the 17th minute.

Goring took a well deserved lead after 22 minutes when Jacob Pippen picked the ball up well inside the Goring half and powered down the wing before playing a delightful one-two with Briggs following which his pin point cross was met by Jones who made no mistake to make the score 2-1.

Goring continued to dominate play and on 35 minutes captain Todor Bankov stole the ball in midfield and hit an unstoppable 30 yard drive into the top right hand corner for a superb third goal for Goring.

The home side were now in total control and another fine pass from Wilcox in the 41st minute sent Briggs through on goal only for the Horsham goalkeeper to push his shot onto the bar to end the first half 3-1 to Goring.

Goring continued to dictate play in the second half and a free kick on 60 minutes from Rio Imbimbo was converted by a splendid Luke Tate volley to make the score 4-1. A superb run from man of the match Sam Sipthorpe five minutes from time saw his drive from 25 yards superbly saved by the Horsham keeper to keep the final score 4-1 and see Goring march into the second round of the Centenary Cup.

Next Saturday sees Goring host fellow title contenders Angmering with a 2pm kick off at Goring Rec.