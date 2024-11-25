Goring narrowly beaten by Angmering

Goring CC FC 2, Angmering 3 West Sussex League Division 1 South

A top of the table clash saw Goring CC FC host Angmering.

Angmering dominated the early stages of the game and it took a while for Goring to settle.

However, Goring took the lead in the 30th minute when Jordan Jones won the ball in midfield and quickly passed it on to Alex Staines who went past two Angmering defenders before finding Hayden Briggs who cooly slotted the ball home.

Angmering levelled the score two minutes later with a fine goal from Michael Hendrick, giving man of the match home goalkeeper Kieran Gillard no chance. Goring went close just before the break with Briggs firing just wide following a fine through ball from Dave Wilcox.

The second half opened with Angmering pressing strongly for a second goal and it came from a penalty on 55 minutes which was converted by Michael Williams.

Goring pushed hard for the equaliser but Angmering were unlucky not to get a third on the hour when Gillard made an unbelievable save from Hendrick to deny the visitors.

Angmering did eventually get a third on 84 minutes with a well taken goal by Jack Shorter. An Alex Staines penalty on 90 minutes made the final score 3-2 in an entertaining game against a very good Angmering side.

On Saturday Goring host Flansham Park Rangers 2pm at Goring Rec.