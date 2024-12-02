Grading Week at Hastings Kickboxing Academy: Hard work, and team spirit

Last week, Hastings Kombat Academy (HKA) was been a hive of activity as students took part in Grading. The atmosphere has been electric, filled with determination, effort, and the unwavering support of the HKA family.

The week began with Tots Grading for their awards and Juniors Grading for their Stripes.

Saturday’s grading sessions brought a rollercoaster of emotions — from tears of frustration to moments of pure pride. After weeks of preparation, detailed feedback, and constant fine-tuning, students faced their assessments with grit and determination.

Head coach Carl Denne shared his pride in the students’ performances, saying, “After pushing everyone hard these past few weeks and being really strict, I was pleasantly surprised by how some people pulled it out of the bag. Huge congratulations to Tom Chetwode, Romans Kosnarevics, and Summer Moyce for double grading to Green grade — a fantastic achievement and very well-deserved!”

Grading Week continued on Sunday morning with the White Stripes group taking centre stage. This session focused on building solid foundations, fine-tuning skills, and pushing each student to step outside their comfort zone in preparation for their next big test. Instructor Carl remarked, “It’s inspiring to see how much progress they’ve made. The hard work they’re putting in now will set them up for success in the future.”

Behind every successful Grading Week is a dedicated team, and Carl was quick to thank the academy’s incredible coaches and staff for keeping everything running smoothly. Their guidance and support ensure that each student has the best opportunity to succeed.

Grading Week at HKA is a true testament to the academy’s values: perseverance, growth, and community. Congratulations to everyone who has taken part so far — your efforts and achievements are a reflection of your hard work and determination.

HKA have a variety of classes available for both adults and children starting from 3yrs old. If you would like any further information about Kickboxing/K1, Female Only Classes or Boxing classes available at HKA please contact the team on 07496 299925 or email [email protected]