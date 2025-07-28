Graham is Crowborough Beacon Champion for the 20th Time

The Men’s Club Championships took place over Saturday 12th and Sunday 13th July.

With three trophies at stake 108 men battled with the heat and very dry conditions over the two days. Graham Smith was the overnight leader of the Scratch competition with a gross score of 71, with Angus Stewart not far behind on 74. The nett leader was Andy Martin with a fabulous score of nett 68 and Jamie Woolgar just one point behind on nett 69.

Glen Campbell came in with the best gross of the day on the Sunday with an excellent score of 71 with Luke Ferris in second place with 73. However, it was all a tad too late as they couldn’t catch Graham who despite not having a great day on the Sunday had done enough on the Saturday to score a gross 149 to clinch the Boyd Trophy for the 20th time. After his rounds Graham said “ I’m obviously thrilled to have won the Club Championship this year, and for the 20th time….although it reminds me I’m getting old! But winning the Club Championship always means a huge amount. This year was particularly tough, the hot weather beforehand meant the course was extremely bouncy and with the slopes around Crowborough that meant keeping the ball in play was difficult, the hardest Club Championship that I can remember – this was reflected in the scoring over the weekend. But I’m looking forward to trying to defend next year – when hopefully the weather gods will be a little kinder to us!” The runners up prize went to Glen Campbell with a score of 151.

The Langridge Trophy was awarded to the best net score over 36 holes. Andy Martin had an equally impressive round on the Sunday with a net score of 72 and was able to fend off the competition to take the trophy with a total net score of 140. Craig Harman was the runner up with a total net score of 144.

Luke Ferris (Right) receiving Peter Croft Trophy from Club Captain Nigel Smith

The Peter Croft Trophy was awarded for the best scratch score for handicaps of 6 and above. This went to Luke Ferris who scored a gross 159 over the two days.

The men’s Hugh Verrall & Buckhurst Cups took place on Sunday 29th June. These two trophies are traditionally played together with golfers of 14 handicap and below competing for the former, and those of 15 handicap and above competing for the latter. The performance of the day, went to Tim Westlake, who scored an incredible net 59 to win the Buckhurst Cup by 8 shots. Another recent joiner, proving it is possible to familiarise yourself with course quickly, was Tom Angus, who carded an excellent gross 72, net 68 to pip Jon Toplis to the Hugh Verrall by one shot.

24 ladies played in the ER11 Platinum Salver on Thursday 17th & Saturday 19th July. New lady member Tricia Edwards who has clearly got to grips with the course scored a very impressive net 67 to take the trophy. Sara Young took the runners up spot with a net 71 and Sue Waters was one point behind with net 72 to come in third place.

The men’s RAFA Trophy took place on Sunday 20th July with 74 men taking part. With a very impressive 40 points the winner of the trophy which is a magnificent model Spitfire was won by Jonathon Wood. The runner up was Elliot Bowles with a score of 39 points and Alex Thorne was in third place with 38 points on countback from Thomas Hiscock