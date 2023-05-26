Grant will make Herstmonceux Cricket Club pitch perfect

Herstmonceux Cricket Club have been awarded a grant to help make their pitch perfect.

The club have secured a £300 Team Sport Award from electricity infrastructure company, UK Power Networks Services, towards new equipment for pitch improvements.

The power firm’s sports grant was put towards a fertiliser and seed spreader, also being supported by the parish council and the club itself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Barrellie, a senior project manager at UK Power Networks Services, secured the grant from his employer to help the club where his son, Edward, 14, now a wicket keeper for the men’s third team, has played cricket for eight years.

From left, Paul Walker coach, Edward Barrellie 3rd XI player, Ryan Bennett coach and Andy Barrellie from UK Power Networks Services.

Andrew, who volunteers at the club on match days, said: “You would be surprised what goes into creating a good cricket pitch. They put so much effort into getting the ground just right for our players. I have been out rolling the crease myself.

“This grant from UK Power Networks Services is fantastic and I have received so many messages of appreciation. This will really help because we are forever raising money for the club and all our coaches are volunteers. It’s such a good club.

“We have fantastic coaches and the kids come away from training with smiles on their faces and to me the enjoyment of the sport is key, and what the coaches put into the training.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club competes in the 3rd XI Sussex Cricket League Division 12 East South playing at their home ground at Herstmonceux Recreation Ground in the summer and practise nets at Claverham Community School, Battle, during the winter.

The club has 13 teams catering for all age groups.

Alex Lazell, committee board member and under-14s club coach, from Herstmonceux Cricket Club, said: “The funding is very much appreciated, and has been put towards the purchase of much needed grounds maintenance equipment.

"Without the right tools for the job, preparing the ground and pitches for the cricket matches to be played on causes immense extra work, and we rely heavily on the goodwill and expertise of our groundsman to work his magic for us all.”

The company’s Team Sport Award scheme encourages staff to volunteer in the community, support grassroots sport, promote healthy living, teamwork and develop sports opportunities. Hundreds of community and sports groups have benefited from grants since the scheme was set up.