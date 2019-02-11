Gray-Nicolls is signed up for Sussex Cricket League

Legendary cricket equipment manufacturer Gray-Nicolls has been unveiled as the official ball supplier of the newly-formed Sussex Cricket League.

The Sussex-based firm will provide the balls for each of the 2,970 games played by 335 teams across 34 divisions and for numerous cup competitions each season until at least 2021.

Thanks to the partnership with Gray-Nicolls, the 140 clubs in the Sussex Cricket League – the world’s largest adult cricket league – will be supplied with improved quality balls at a lower price thanks to the increased buying power of the single league structure.

Over the three years of the partnership, Gray-Nicolls will provide over 18,000 cricket balls, each of which will carry the Sussex Cricket League logo.

Nick Wilton, Gray-Nicolls’ brand manager, said: “We are delighted and proud that Sussex Cricket has chosen Gray-Nicolls to provide their cricket ball solution for the Sussex Cricket League.

“The recent restructure of recreational cricket in Sussex is very exciting and we look forward to working closely with Sussex Cricket to help ensure that the game thrives locally, particularly given our existing and historical links with the county.

“Gray-Nicolls, based in Robertsbridge East Sussex, established in 1876 and is the current supplier of cricket equipment to Sussex Captain Ben Brown and teammates Luke Wells, Harry Finch, Phil Salt, Michael Burgess, Tom Haines & Harrison Ward.”

Sussex Cricket said: “This is an exciting partnership for The Sussex Cricket League and a major cricketing supplier based in Sussex.

“At Sussex Cricket we are always looking to improve the playing experience, whether that be in a competitive league environment or in a less formal setting. This is a good step forward in achieving this.

“Having the League logo on all the balls will help demonstrate to players that they are part of the wider Sussex Cricket family.”