Great Scott takes six for Lewes St Michaels

George Scott took 6-21 as Lewes St Michaels earned a decisive Sussex Cricket League victory on the road, despite being a man light.

They bowled out Hellingly for 101 in 30.3 overs before reaching 102-5 in 21.5 overs.

Saints lost the toss and were asked to bowl. They were missing a player through illness and took to the field with nine men for the first 20 minutes of the match, as the skipper was running late from work.

Opening bowlers Matt Piller and Naimat Zafary needed to bowl a tight line to restrict the home side's batters. Both followed the assignment excellently, with Piller going for just three runs from the opening four overs. However, on his arrival, skipper Pratik Patel promptly removed Piller from the attack and brought himself on.

George Scott and Richard Arnold after their match-winning performances

The change worked and Patel (2-38) made an instant impact, having Chris Loveland (28) caught behind, clean-bowling David Williams (14) and, after switching to spin, had Vince Rose (8) stumped thanks to quick hands from gloveman Richard Arnold.

Zafary joined the party (1-30) claiming the key wicket of Michael Williams (23). The visitors were buoyant in the field, Sakhib Syed, Stewart Dickens and Ash Williams in particular putting a great shift in, notwithstanding the latter's mishap where he dived twice over the ball before landing in a heap, allowing the ball to trickle to the boundary.

Brian Field's high-looping deliveries were effective, with Hellingly struggling to get him away. The flight most pleasing on the eyes that afternoon came from the slow left arm of George Scott, though. The first ball of his spell glided and drifted delightfully to peg Lewis Harvey LBW.

Two balls later he had another; James Sale catching a nibble at first slip. Scott continued to rip through the hosts, trapping another batsman LBW before bringing the innings to an end when captain Patel held on well to a drilled drive. Scott's superb six-scalp haul left the visitors 101 to chase.

After a delectable feast provided by the hosts, Saints were greedy for the win. Hellingly's Adam Harvey (4-21) had other plans, taking a wicket with the first ball and following up with three more.

The dependable Richard Arnold kept the Saints' ship sailing towards victory, making an unbeaten 39. Naimat Zafary put pressure on the bowlers with a quick 24.

Sakib Syed played some great shots for his 16 before Matt Piller (16 not out) knocked off the winning runs.

It was a superb team effort from St Michaels, who worked their socks off with one player less. Their sixth win of the season moves them up to fifth in the table ahead of their home match against Linden Park on Saturday.

MoM sponsored by Chaula's Indian Restaurant: George Scott for a match-winning spell of 6-21.