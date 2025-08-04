Great Scott takes six for Saints

George Scott took 6-21 as Lewes St Michaels earned a decisive victory on the road, despite being a man light.

Sat 2nd August, Horsebridge Recreation Ground.

Hellingly 101 all out (30.3 overs) vs Lewes St Michaels 102-5 (21.5 overs)

LSMCC win by 4 wickets

George Scott and Richard Arnold after their match-winning performances

Saints lost the toss and were asked to bowl first. The Lewes side were missing a player through illness and took to the field with nine men for the first twenty minutes of the match, as the Skipper was running late from work.

Opening bowlers Matt Piller and Naimat Zafary therefore needed to bowl a tight line to restrict the home side's batters from picking the gaps in the field. Both followed the assignment excellently, with Piller going for just three runs from the opening four overs. However, it was three runs too many for the arriving Skipper Pratik Patel, who propmty removed Piller from the attack and brought himself on in his stead.

To his credit, the change worked and Patel (2-38) made an instant impact, having Chris Loveland (28) caught behind, clean-bowling David Williams (14) and, after switching to spin, had Vince Rose (8) stumped thanks to some quick hands from gloveman Richard Arnold.

Zafary joined the party (1-30) claiming the key wicket of Michael Williams (23); reward for an economical spell. The visitors were buoyant in the field, doing the hard yards; Sakhib Syed, Stewart Dickens and Ash Williams in particular putting a great shift in, notwithstanding the latter's somewhat amusing mishap where he dived twice over the ball before landing in a heap, allowing the ball to trickle to the boundary.

Brian Field's high-looping deliveries threatened to disrupt the low-flying light aircraft that were landing in the adjacent aerodrome, but was effective, with Hellingly struggling to get him away. The flight most pleasing on the eyes that afternoon came from the slow left arm of George Scott, though. The first ball of his spell glided and drifted delightfully to peg Lewis Harvey LBW.

Two balls later he had another; James Sale catching a nibble at first slip. Scott continued to rip through the hosts, castleing two more victims, trapping a further LBW before bringing the innings to an end when Captain Patel held on well to a drilled drive. Scott's superb six scalp haul gave the visitors an alluring total of 101 to chase.

All focus on the chase was put on hold for 20 minutes however, as both sides enjoyed a delectable feast provided by the hosts. It was a cricket tea that alone was worth the trip over, but Saints were greedy for the win. Hellingly's Adam Harvey (4-21) had other plans, taking a wicket with the first ball of the innings and following up with three more in a fine spell.

The dependable Richard Arnold kept the Saints' ship sailing steady towards victory though, making an unbeaten 39. Naimat Zafary put pressure on the bowlers with a quick 24. Sakib Syed played some great shots for his 16 before Matt Piller (16 not out) knocked off the winning runs.

It was a superb team effort from St Michaels, who worked their socks off with one player less. Their sixth win of the season moves them up to 5th in the table ahead of their home match against Linden Park on Saturday.

Man of the Match, Sponsored by Chaula's Indian Restaurant:

George Scott - gets the plaudits for a match-winning spell of 6-21.

The home side didn't have an answer to his delightful deliveries and ensured Saints had a manageable total to chase.