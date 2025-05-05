Great start to summer season for Meads Tennis Club teams

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It was a busy weekend for the men and women of Meads Tennis Club with five teams in action.

Unusually this summer Meads men's seconds and thirds are in the same Division and at the end of an encounter played in a great spirit it was the seconds who emerged victorious. Colin Feeley and John Kulenicz were on sparkling form for the twos winning both their matches in straight sets for the loss of just five games in spite of plucky efforts from third team pair Ethan Hunter and Elliot Kerr and the partnership of Tony Baxter and Rob Currie.

Kerr and Hunter produced a tremendous effort in their second match defeating the hugely experienced second team pair of Chris Kilroy and Bernard Lien-Lambert whilst in probably the match of the day Baxter and Currie took Lien-Lambert and Kilroy all the way to a tense Championship tie break before losing 10-7.

Meanwhile the men's first team travelled away to Southdown TC in Lewes and came home with a superb 4-0 victory. Peter Bray and Zane Axten had a straight sets victory in their first match and then produced a gutsy display in their second match to clinch a decisive third set tie break 10-8. The Meads first pair included Nick Stanyard who was making his debut for Meads and he combined brilliantly with Jamie Francis as they won both their matches in straight sets.

Meads Ladies' Firsts from L to R Jess Gisby, Sarah King-Spooner, Lucy Parkin and Hazel Sneath

Also at home on Sunday were the Ladies' Firsts playing their opening match of the Summer season. They could not have got off to a better start defeating Cross in Hand 4-0 without losing a set. Sarah King-Spooner and Jess Gisby won both their matches with an impressive display of controlled hitting and lost only five games in four sets. Second pair Hazel Sneath and Lucy Parkin ensured that Meads could put down an early marker in their bid for promotion by winning both their matches in straight sets for the loss of just six games.