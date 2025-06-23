Green takes five wickets as Middleton beat Roffey

Middleton hosted Roffey on Saturday 21st June on a hot day at Sea Lane. Roffey won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Middleton lost on form opener Toby Barton early on, but Sean Heather and James Barker batted nicely putting on 93 for the 2nd wicket. When Barker was removed for 38, Harry Hovey joined Heather at the crease, and they battled hard on a spinning wicket to take Middleton to 144 before Heather (57) was dismissed. Hovey follwled soon after for a patient 34 and at 154 – 4 with 15 overs to go, Middleton would have been looking at 225 as a good score. Josh Wood (53) and Tom Baily (40) batted brilliantly and put on 77 for the 5th wicket and eventually Middleton posted an over par score of 270 – 6 from their 57 overs.

In reply, there was very little in it for the seamer bowlers, but Wesley Bedja was able to remove the in form Theodore Rivers in his 2nd over. From there on it was all about the spinners and whether they could build pressure and put enough balls in the right area to take another 9 wickets. 17 year old Tom Baily, bowled with consistency, varying his pace well and along with Sam Green were able to ask plenty of questions of the Roffey batsmen. At 106 – 1, Green made the important breakthrough, removing overseas Aaron Joby for 42 and then removing ex captain Matt Davies for a well made 72. From here on it was all Middleton, and Baily and Green were able to take the remaining wickets, giving Middleton an 81 run victory. Tom Baily finishing with 3 -36 from 12 overs and Sam Green 5 – 47 from 8.5 overs to get Middleton across the line.