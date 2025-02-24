Guest appearances at Foundation's Soccer Schools

The Foundations February Half-Term Soccer Schools proved to be a hit with participants despite the weather.

Participants engaged in many of the Foundations enjoyable football activities and were treated throughout the week with special guests who came along to visit them.

On Monday, the attendees were delighted by the arrival of Reggie the Red, the beloved mascot of Crawley Town FC and as if that wasn’t enough, they were also joined by Crawley Town FC players, Ben Radcliffe, and Kamari Doyle.

The pair answered participants questions, joined in the morning activities, and had their photos taken with the group. Children on the course had a great time with the boys and are thankful to them both for giving up their time to come and say hello. Tuesday’s session was as equally enjoyable, with another two players coming along to visit the session.

Participants with Players

With Ryan Sandford and Toby Mullarkey visit to meet the participants and support them throughout the session, also answering questions. Following a couple of days of football fun before a further two more players visited participants on Friday – Harry Forster and Charlie Barker. During the tournament afternoon Harry Forster was a fan favourite with 6-year-old Ryan, “Harry Forster is the best Crawley player ever, he has to be on my team!” he said ecstatically as the children went off to the pitch. Charlie Barker joined in with the younger group and played on the blue team.

Alfie, who is a regular attendee of our Soccer Schools, played in goal for the yellow team and shouted across the pitch at the start of the game “You won’t score against me, Barker! I’m too good in goal”. The Soccer Schools organised by Crawley Town Community Foundation serve as an integral part of the foundations football and sports participation, operating during all school breaks.

For those interested in learning more about our soccer schools, further information is available on the Crawley Town Community Foundation website at www.ctcommunityfoundation.com/.