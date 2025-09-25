Guestling Bowls Club end of season results
Following our best season for a good number of years due in the main to the camaraderie and enjoyment as well as the weather overall results were 24 wins, 10 losses, 2 cancelled due to weather. Our last two results -
HASTINGS 52 GUESTLING 62
T Blackford, S Davies, M Bailey drew 14 - 14
C Parslow, R Andrews, G Gibbs won 20 - 9
R Stoodley, J Ross, A Ellison lost 8 - 17
R Doswell, C Lamb, R Fox won 20 - 12
RYE 57 GUESTLING 66
P Southall, R Andrews, A Ellison lost 16 - 17
R Stoodley, R Fox, G Gibbs won 16 - 14
L Harford, S Stunt, S Davies lost 12 - 18
T Blackford, C Parslow, P Stunt won 22 - 8