Guestling Bowls Club end of season results

END OF SEASON RESULTS

Following our best season for a good number of years due in the main to the camaraderie and enjoyment as well as the weather overall results were 24 wins, 10 losses, 2 cancelled due to weather. Our last two results -

HASTINGS 52 GUESTLING 62

T Blackford, S Davies, M Bailey drew 14 - 14

C Parslow, R Andrews, G Gibbs won 20 - 9

R Stoodley, J Ross, A Ellison lost 8 - 17

R Doswell, C Lamb, R Fox won 20 - 12

RYE 57 GUESTLING 66

P Southall, R Andrews, A Ellison lost 16 - 17

R Stoodley, R Fox, G Gibbs won 16 - 14

L Harford, S Stunt, S Davies lost 12 - 18

T Blackford, C Parslow, P Stunt won 22 - 8

