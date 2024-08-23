Guide Dog Oliver and his owner John inspire members at Extra Time Hubs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Last week, marked a special occasion at Extra Time Hubs, as members were treated to an amazing visit from John and his guide dog, Oliver. The pair came to deliver a talk that not only highlighted John’s personal journey but also educated members on the services offered by the Guide Dogs charity.

John has been visually impaired for many years, he spoke about his life experiences, giving our members a perspective on the challenges he has faced. His talk spoke very highly of the charity, highlighting how proud he is of the services they offer to visually impaired children. However, the members loved to see Oliver, John’s guide dog.

Oliver like any other guide dog, is much more than a pet, to John he is a companion and a crucial part of his life. As John shared stories about how Oliver helps him navigate the world, members of Extra Time Hubs were given an insight into the challenges he has to overcome every day. Oliver helps John with everything in his life, from crossing busy roads to navigating different environments, ensuring that John can live as independently as possible.

Our Extra Time Hubs participants were engaged throughout the talk, with many members eager to ask questions and learn more. Some asked questions around Oliver’s working years, while others were curious about John and Oliver’s powerful bond that they share.

We’d like to extend a huge thank you to John and Oliver for sharing their incredible story with us.

Extra Time Hubs is open and accessible to all, with numbers increasing and new faces accessing the session each week. The Innovation Electrical suite the Broadfield Stadium hosts special guests, games, seated exercises, pool, and conversation with Walking Football outside on the ball court.

If you would like more info or would like to get involved, you can find out the programmes timetable weekly via the Crawley Town Community Foundation website, or by calling 01293 410000.