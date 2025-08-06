Gullivers bowlers hit league form at last
They played Northiam, always a strong league team, at Gullivers and won 71-49 with the main honours going to Mo Mason, Sandra & Philip Balchin, who won 19-9.
On the other rinks, Richard Cullingford, Jeff Coates & County Fours winner Michael Knights triumphed 15-9 whilst Paul Whibley, Linda Cooper & the ageless Tommy Stevens recorded an excellent 19-13 win.
The final triple of Alan Ritchie, Sheena Ardley & John Clark drew 18 all.
The next Rother League game saw the Knole Road based club defeat Ninfield 55-24, although only eleven ends were played as rain started to fall.
Steve Judd, who is having another excellent season, skipped Linda Cooper & Phyllis Stevens to a 21-3 whilst Alan Ritchie, Lorna Hilton & Trevor Morgan also won well at 19-6.
The other two rinks were drawn, with Mo Mason, Sandra & Philip Balchin tieing 7 a piece & Jeff Coates, Pauline Slater & John Clark finishing 8 all.
The final game in this group of matches was in the Mermaid League and saw, once again, a much changed team.
The visitors were Pett and, once again, Steve Judd, this time with Mike Laxton & Phyllis Stevens won 18-11 and Alan Ritchie, Linda Cooper & Mick Pugh won 21-12.
The final triple saw Sheena Ardley, Lorna Hilton & Trevor Morgan win a close match 20-18 and saw Gullivers win all the points available.