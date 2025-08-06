Gullivers bowlers hit league form at last

Steve Judd

After several disappointing results and some indifferent play, Gullivers bowlers have returned to form in the Rother and Mermaid Leagues with three good wins.

They played Northiam, always a strong league team, at Gullivers and won 71-49 with the main honours going to Mo Mason, Sandra & Philip Balchin, who won 19-9.

On the other rinks, Richard Cullingford, Jeff Coates & County Fours winner Michael Knights triumphed 15-9 whilst Paul Whibley, Linda Cooper & the ageless Tommy Stevens recorded an excellent 19-13 win.

The final triple of Alan Ritchie, Sheena Ardley & John Clark drew 18 all.

The next Rother League game saw the Knole Road based club defeat Ninfield 55-24, although only eleven ends were played as rain started to fall.

Steve Judd, who is having another excellent season, skipped Linda Cooper & Phyllis Stevens to a 21-3 whilst Alan Ritchie, Lorna Hilton & Trevor Morgan also won well at 19-6.

The other two rinks were drawn, with Mo Mason, Sandra & Philip Balchin tieing 7 a piece & Jeff Coates, Pauline Slater & John Clark finishing 8 all.

The final game in this group of matches was in the Mermaid League and saw, once again, a much changed team.

The visitors were Pett and, once again, Steve Judd, this time with Mike Laxton & Phyllis Stevens won 18-11 and Alan Ritchie, Linda Cooper & Mick Pugh won 21-12.

The final triple saw Sheena Ardley, Lorna Hilton & Trevor Morgan win a close match 20-18 and saw Gullivers win all the points available.