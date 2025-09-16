Gullivers bowlers win Charles and Mary Stock Trophy

Gullivers bowlers recovered from a 32-48 deficit at half-time to win 85-80 and claim back the Charles and Mary Stock Trophy after a great match with near neighbours Eastbourne BC.

The Knole Road-based club were relieved to see Rosemary Cole, club captain Jeff Coates and president John Clark recover from 5-13 to win 18-15 whilst the top rink and star performers were Chris Trendle, Richard Cullingford and Philip Balchin, who won 23-11.

There was a big comeback for Wendy LeFort, Kris LeBrooy and John Orchard but they lost 12-21 while the ever improving Phil Coutanche, Sue and Mike Laxton romped home 18-10. The only other defeat came to Mo Mason, John Roberts and Ken Ferguson, who went down 14-23.

Charles Stock was a well respected member of Gullivers for over 20 years and, for the many duties he carried out and his longevity at the club, he was made a Life Member.

The Gullivers winners, with captain Jeff Coates proudly holding the trophy.

As well as being the club coach throughout the 1980s, he was Sussex County Coach in the 1990s and President of London & Southern Counties BA in 1991/92, as well as being a good competitive player.

The trophy was presented to the club and is now competed for by Gullivers and Eastbourne. Each year there is a friendly but competitive game between the clubs which has cemented a long term relationship between them.