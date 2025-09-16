Gullivers bowlers win Charles and Mary Stock Trophy
The Knole Road-based club were relieved to see Rosemary Cole, club captain Jeff Coates and president John Clark recover from 5-13 to win 18-15 whilst the top rink and star performers were Chris Trendle, Richard Cullingford and Philip Balchin, who won 23-11.
There was a big comeback for Wendy LeFort, Kris LeBrooy and John Orchard but they lost 12-21 while the ever improving Phil Coutanche, Sue and Mike Laxton romped home 18-10. The only other defeat came to Mo Mason, John Roberts and Ken Ferguson, who went down 14-23.
Charles Stock was a well respected member of Gullivers for over 20 years and, for the many duties he carried out and his longevity at the club, he was made a Life Member.
As well as being the club coach throughout the 1980s, he was Sussex County Coach in the 1990s and President of London & Southern Counties BA in 1991/92, as well as being a good competitive player.
The trophy was presented to the club and is now competed for by Gullivers and Eastbourne. Each year there is a friendly but competitive game between the clubs which has cemented a long term relationship between them.