Gullivers lose but learn at Nationals

After a magnificent season, which saw Charles Wright, Michael Knights, Ken Ferguson & Steve Judd, lift the Sussex Senior County Fours trophy at their first attempt, the Gullivers quartet struggled when they represented Sussex in the Bowls England National Championships at Leamington Spa.

On a sunny day, with a fast running surface, the Bexhill-based club started well, with Wright and Knights setting up the early heads. But, when leading 3-2 after five ends, the wheels fell off. Wright failed to draw close and Judd was left with very difficult 'heads' to bowl at. Too many bowls were either a yard short or five foot past the jack.

The Lincolnshire team took control and started to consistently draw close, scoring a five and a four in two ends. 'The end was nigh' and, despite fighting gamely, the Gullivers team lost 4-24 after fifteen ends. The score, as is often the case, did not reflect the fighting spirit shown by the Gullivers players, who all enjoyed the experience, even if it was a humbling one.

Wright commented: "This was an amazing showing from four top guys to win the County cup and get this far. Since the club was formed in 1952, we have only won four outdoor County Titles (Sussex Rinks skipped by Frank Wheway in 1953, the Singles in 1977 won by Bert Howell, the County Under 25 Pairs won by Brandon Hutchison & Jack Till and now us) so it was a massive achievement and the Gullivers members should be proud of this team.

Michael Knights proudly wears his County kit at the 'nationals'.

"However, bowls being the game it is, that is not always the case. The green was superb and by far the best surface I have played on at Leamington Spa. There were no excuses; we were beaten by the better team on the day ! I have won a number of titles down the years, but I was so proud to see how well these guys performed throughout the season. It was a joy to be part of this squad."

Whilst Wright has played 70 times in the Middleton Cup for Sussex, this cup win meant that the other three players all received their County Badges and will hopefully be considered for County selection in 2026.

Lincolnshire lost 15-16 after an extra end in the next round to Nottinghamshire and the Polegrove Ladies, who also represented Sussex in the Ladies Senior Fours, crashed out 6-24 in the first round.

In the last 16 of the Para Singles, club member Martin Biggleston put on a good show against Leicestershire before succumbing 16-21 in a close game, which either player could have won. 'Biggles' will surely qualify again and challenge for this trophy in future years.