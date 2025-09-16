Gullivers win Charles Stock Trophy

Gullivers recovered from a 32-48 deficit at half time to win 85-80 and win back the Charles & Mary Stock Trophy after a great match with near neighbours Eastbourne Bowling Club.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Knole Road based club was relieved to see Rosemary Cole, club captain Jeff Coates & President John Clark recover from 5-13 to win 18-15 whilst the top rink and star performers were Chris Trendle, Richard Cullingford & Philip Balchin, who won 23-11. There was a big come back for Wendy LeFort, Kris LeBrooy & John Orchard but they lost 12-21 whilst the ever improving Phil Coutanche, Sue & Mike Laxton romped home 18-10. The only other defeat came to Mo Mason, John Roberts & Ken Ferguson who went down 14-23.

Charles Stock was a well respected member of Gullivers for over 20 years and for the many duties he carried out and his longevity at the club, was made a Life Member. As well as being the club coach throughout the 1980's, he was Sussex County Coach in the 1990's and President of London & Southern Counties BA in 1991/92, as well as being a good competitive player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trophy was presented to the club after his demise and is now competed for by the two main private bowls clubs in the area, Gullivers and Eastbourne Bowling Club. Each year there is a friendly but competitive game against the clubs and has cemented a long term relationship between the clubs.