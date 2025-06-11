Gulls flying high with some encouraging results
The team of Charles Wright, Michael Knights, Ken Ferguson and skip Steve Judd have reached the quarter-finals of the Senior County Fours at their first attempt.
In the first round they defeated Keith Searle (Sidley Martlets) 15-11 and then travelled to Deanlands, where they won 17-12 against Iain Catlin.
The area final saw them make the short journey to play Dave Willis (Bexhill) at the Polegrove and, after falling behind 2-4 after four ends, they romped away, scoring a seven on the eleventh and a five on the fourteenth end to win 24-8.
In the quarters they are at home to Trevor Smith (Woodingdean) or Ray Chitty (Saltdean).
Knights, Judd & Wright lost in the second round of the County Triples but, with Wright leading and Judd skipping, they won at Gildredge Park in the County Pairs 20-15 against Nigel Froud on a rainswept evening.
Next up was a home game against Andy Albon & Mike Stone (Sidley Martlets) and a narrow 19-16 win sent them into the area final against another Martlets team (Keith Searle & Lee Dickson) at Martlets.