Gym member conquers extraordinary challenge with the support of CrossFit Bosham community

This past Saturday, Greg Miller achieved an awe-inspiring feat to mark his 50th birthday, completing a gruelling fitness challenge that tested his physical and mental limits while raising vital funds and awareness for Crohn’s & Colitis UK.

Greg, a dedicated member of CrossFit Bosham, tackled the iconic CrossFit workout “Filthy 50” five times—totalling 2,500 reps—and ran five 10K runs in one day. His initial goal of raising £1,000 was not only met but doubled, thanks to the overwhelming support of the gym community, friends, and local residents.

The day was a true celebration of community spirit, with 63 CrossFit Bosham members joining Greg in the workouts, and additional runners and cyclists accompanying him on the 10K routes. Friends, family, and members of the public lined the streets to cheer him on during his final run, creating an electric atmosphere that spurred Greg to the finish line.

Speaking after the event, Greg shared, “This challenge was about pushing myself to do something extraordinary while supporting a cause that means so much to me. I couldn’t have done it without the incredible support of the CrossFit Bosham community and everyone who came out to cheer me on. The energy and encouragement kept me going through every workout, every run, and every tough moment. It’s proof of how powerful community spirit can be.”

Crohn’s & Colitis UK, the charity Greg chose to support, works to improve the lives of those living with Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis—conditions that affect an estimated 500,000 people in the UK. The funds raised through Greg’s challenge will help drive research, awareness, and support for individuals living with these often misunderstood and stigmatised conditions.

CrossFit Bosham, known for its tight-knit and supportive community, opened its doors from dawn until dusk to host the event, with members rallying around Greg throughout the day. The event also received support from LMNT, who provided electrolyte supplements to help participants stay hydrated.

“This wasn’t just about fitness; it was about coming together as a community to support an amazing cause,” said Derek Garner, owner of CrossFit Bosham. “Greg’s determination inspired us all, and we’re so proud to have been part of this journey.”

Donations are still being accepted via his JustGiving page justgiving.com/page/greg-miller-1731237281657?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL%0A with all proceeds going to Crohn’s & Colitis UK.