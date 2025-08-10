Hailsham 1st XI

Hailsham won the toss and elected to bat, but struggled to build momentum throughout their innings.

Despite a steady start from opener Jake Hainsworth (39 off 57), Lindfield’s bowling attack led by the impressive Michael Hernandez (4-22) regularly struck to prevent Hailsham from gaining any real traction.

After losing Ollie McDonald early for 1, Hainsworth and Jason Tibble (24) steadied the ship. But from 67-1, Hailsham collapsed to 110-8 in the face of some sharp bowling, including a double strike from Dominic Morgan (2-53) and two wickets from Scott Pedley (2-53). Only James Bellett’s explosive 37 off 27 and Joe Clarkson’s patient 23 not out gave the innings late impetus, lifting the total to a modest 169 from 45 overs.

In reply, Lindfield endured a nightmare start. They slumped to 10-3 after early strikes from Andrew Anthony (2-45) and Diesel Hallett (1-39), including the prized scalp of opener Toby Shepperson for a duck.

James Bellett

However, what followed was nothing short of remarkable. Imesh Udayanga, calm under pressure, led the counterattack with a flawless 103* off 103 balls, including 19 boundaries. Ably supported by James Aggio-Brewe, who anchored the other end with a gritty 53* from 94 balls, the pair added an unbroken 160-run stand to take Lindfield home in just 34.3 overs.

Hailsham’s bowlers toiled, but after the early breakthroughs, they were unable to stem the flow of runs or break the partnership. Udayanga’s fluent strokeplay and composure underlined a top-class innings that deservedly earned him Player of the Match honours.