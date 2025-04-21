Hailsham CC are too strong for Ansty

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hailsham CC managed to secure a dominant win over Ansty, overcoming their opponents in a fast-paced encounter that saw dramatic wickets and explosive batting.

Hailsham’s innings got off to an unpredictable start, with Jake Hainsworth (0) and Ciaran Peacock (1) failing to make an impact, both falling to the same bowler.

The day belonged to Jason Tibble, who scored a stunning 70 runs, showcasing both power and precision. His innings was a highlight of the day, bringing much-needed stability after the early setbacks.

Alongside him, Ollie McDonald provided a significant contribution, making 63 runs and crafting some magnificent shots, though his efforts fell just short of making it to the finishing line.

Jason Tibble

Support came from Sully Hallett, who managed 15, and Diesel Hallett, who stood firm at the crease to finish unbeaten on 24. Despite the dramatic fall of wickets, including Andrew Anthony (0), James Bellett (8), and Charlie Cozens (0), they managed to set a competitive total of 258 off 40 overs.

Chasing 259, Ansty’s batting started in style, with Chris Nutter (26) and Max Barson (57) putting on a solid opening stand. However, the batting soon faltered under pressure from Hailsham bowlers.

Jason Tibble was the star, picking up four wickets for 15 runs from his seven overs, decimating Ansty middle order. Ollie McDonald, who had earlier impressed with the bat, turned the game with the ball, claiming three wickets for 44. He was instrumental in dismissing key players, including Josh Kirk (8), Oliver Kent (18), and George Martin (4).

Ansty’s collapse was swift. After the opening resistance, they lost wickets rapidly. Robert Scott (5), Evan Herbert (0) and Flynn Herbert (0) couldn’t handle the pressure, leaving Harry Peberdy stranded at the other end with a lone 2 not out. Ansty was ultimately dismissed for 166 runs in 35.3 overs, falling short by 92.

The bowlers from Hailsham were in exceptional form, with Diesel Hallett leading the charge, claiming 2-12 runs from 4.3 overs, and James Bellett contributing with 1-38 runs from 6 overs. Andrew Anthony, Jack Coughlan, Diesel Hallett and James Bellett kept the pressure on, with all of them restricting the runs at crucial moments.

In the end, Hailsham’s superior batting and clinical bowling ensured a comfortable win. The standout performances from Jason Tibble and Ollie McDonald, combined with a disciplined bowling attack, were enough to outclass Ansty.

The S Lyons player of the match was awarded to Jason Tibble; special mention to Ollie McDonald as well.