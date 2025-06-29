A sun-drenched Saturday at Hailsham Recreational Ground witnessed a thrilling Sussex League Division 3 East encounter between Hailsham and Seaford, where momentum swung like a pendulum before Hailsham asserted dominance with a sparkling all-round display.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seaford won the toss and opted to field first on what looked like a dry, batter-friendly surface. But their decision would soon be tested by one of the innings of the season from Hailsham’s talismanic number three Jason Tibble.

After the early stability provided by openers Jake Hainsworth (44 off 69) and Ollie McDonald (30 off 57), who built a patient 57-run stand, it was Jason Tibble who lit up the ground. Coming in at No3, Tibble displayed an exceptional mix of power and placement, blasting an unbeaten 94 off just 80 balls, peppered with 11 boundaries and 3 sixes, sending Seaford’s bowlers into disarray.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supporting him superbly was Simon Dunning, who launched a late-innings blitzkrieg with a jaw-dropping 51 off only 24 balls, at a strike rate of 212.50. His assault turned the tide in Hailsham’s favour, taking them past 200 with flair. Despite a few hiccups in the middle—losing three wickets for six runs—Tibble held firm and guided the innings home with Tom McDonald (14* off 22) at the death, closing on a commanding 276/6.

Jason Tibble

Chasing a steep target, Seaford’s innings faltered almost immediately when opener Ben Brown was castled by Diesel Hallett for just 5. While Liam Hornsby (29) and Rupert Anderson (32) tried to steady the ship with a 68-run stand, Hailsham’s bowlers maintained tight lines and chipped away consistently.

The middle order looked promising when Maximus Petrie launched a counter-attack, smashing 42 off 46 with six cracking boundaries. However, once Ollie McDonald removed Petrie and Mark Sapwell in a fiery spell (3/32 from 9), the chase began to unravel.

With wickets tumbling at regular intervals and scoreboard pressure mounting, Seaford’s hopes rested on the lower order. Though Adam Kneller (28)* and James Goddard (14)* showed grit, the required rate ballooned beyond reach, and Seaford could only muster 211/8.Ollie McDonald’s brilliant three-wicket haul turned the screws in the middle overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Anthony (2/35) and Joe Clarkson (1/42) were equally impressive, sharing key wickets and keeping the run rate in check. Every Hailsham bowler played their part, with Diesel Hallett and James Bellett also grabbing a wicket each.

The S Lyons Electrical player of the match was Tibble, a sublime, unbeaten 94 off 80 balls, anchoring the innings and accelerating when it mattered most. His effort proved the difference in a match where Seaford never fully recovered from his brilliance.