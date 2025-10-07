Hailsham Cricket Club teams up with Hailsham Hockey Club

Hailsham Cricket Club and Hailsham Hockey Club are pleased to be working together. The cricket club’s Western Road Pavilion now being the official location for the hockey club’s post-match hospitality at weekends.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s a great opportunity for the clubs to form closer links and makes sense given the timings of their respective seasons.

The pavilion will provide a great venue for the hockey club’s seven teams, oppositions and umpires on fixture days. Food will be provided by Diplocks Cafe who are current sponsors of both clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s great to see the local sports clubs joining forces to provide better sporting experiences for the local community.

HCC

Rob Wilkinson from Hailsham Cricket Club said "We are thrilled to welcome Hailsham Hockey to the family of clubs that use the pavilion. These include Hailsham Netball and Hailsham Harriers. We are committed to working together and raising standards for the sporting community we all serve. We hope this partnership goes from strength to strength over the coming months and years".