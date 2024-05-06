Hailsham Harriers shine at the Haywards Heath 10 mile

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blue skies and sunshine greeted 500 entrants across the events which began with a kids fun run and mile race, making for a great event atmosphere ahead of the 10 mile start.

The 10 mile, challenging course, which involves two laps, starts on the high street with the first mile downhill before runners cover off-road paths, trails, footpaths and plenty of hills, before heading into Victoria Park for the finish, a warm welcome and a great medal presented by the Haywards Heath Mayor

First Harrier across the line saw Chris Doherty finish his first ever ten mile race in a rapid 1:01:03, with the club’s men’s captain, Carl Barton flying in, hot on the heels of Doherty, with a course personal best of 1:05:27. First female Harrier, Alice Denning took pole position for the ladies overall in her first ever ten mile race.

Hailsham Harriers ready to race at Haywards Heath

Denning lifted the female winners trophy in a time of 1:06:11. Graham Woolley had a sterling run to cross the line in 1:08:48 with Ladies Captain, Helen O’Sullivan, running a new ten mile personal best in 1:12:53.

Hailsham’s newest member, Maria Smith 1:13:20, joined fellow club members Mark Bassett 1:14:18, Robin Warwick 1:16:07 and Oliver Paterson 1:16:44 to also run new personal bests.

Head Coach Annette, recovering from the South Downs Way 50 mile race just a few weeks ago, finished in 1:19:09 closely followed by Tina Macenhill 1:19:36, Chris Little running a personal best in 1:20:11, Gary Smith 1:21:51 and Lee Williams also running to a personal best in 1:23:05.

Steph Bassett who raced to a 10K personal best last weekend at Worthing also finished with a new ten mile personal best, placing well under 90 minutes to finish in 1:24:30.

First woman home Alice Denning at Haywards Heath

Following Steph saw Victoria Little complete the ten mile course in 1:30:51, Andrew Moore 1:32:28 and Ros Daintree running a personal best time of 1:32:32.

Louise Williams set a new ten mile record running 1:37:38 along with Cathy Gilling, 1:45:00, Claire Hope 1:45:17, Kirstie Groves 1:45:36 and Louisa Geer 1:50:47. Harriers club legend Roberto Proietti 2:17:15, completed the twenty-four strong black and red team.

Hailsham Ladies, Alice Denning, Helen O’Sullivan and Maria Smith were awarded the trophy for first Ladies team over the line.

The Harriers do not have much time to dust themselves off as race three within the league takes place this weekend with the Horsham 10K on Sunday 12th May.