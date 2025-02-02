Hailsham Ladies brave freezing weather to secure tennis win

Hailsham Tennis Club's ladies' first team braved freezing weather to win against an unbeaten Badgers TC from Brighton.

Hailsham's first pair, Georgia Lee and Hayley Allender, put the pressure on the Badgers' second pair, Sara Martinson and Luisa Collett, winning 6-2, 6-1 to give Hailsham the start they wanted.

Then they waited for the second pair, Sam Noakes and Stacey Clay, as they tussled with the Badgers' first pair, Cathy Warde and Liz Foster. In a close first set, the Badgers players came through on a tie break 7-6, then another close set followed, this time the visitors winning 7-5.

In the reverse legs, Sam and Stacey had a better time of it against Sara and Luisa, winning 6-1, 6-4.

Warmly dressed Hayley Allender, Georgia Lee, Stacey Clay and Sam Noakes

Meanwhile it was the first pair who had to fight. They won the first set 6-2, before Cathy and Liz came back to win the second 6-3.

In the deciding championship tie-break (first to 10 points), Georgia and Hayley came through a stern test to win 10-8, giving the Hailsham team their second win of the season, lifting them from the bottom of the league table.

The ladies have one more fixture to play, in March. You can follow events at Hailsham Tennis Club on their Facebook page or on Instagram.