Hailsham Ladies face top-of-table Seaford

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hailsham Tennis Club's ladies' first team were away to top of the table Seaford at the weekend.

Hailsham's first pair, Georgia Lee and Narun Chea made a good start, beating Seaford's second pair, Anne Kaye and Nicola Patching 6-3, 6-2, but Hailsham's second pair, Jo Coe and Hayley Allender lost to Seaford first pair, Bev Simmonds and Ruby Clough, 1-6, 4-6 to square the match.

In the reverse legs, Jo and Hayley had more success against Anne and Nicky, winning 6-4, 6-3, and Georgia and Narun completed a win for the away team, winning 6-2, 6-2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wins in their last two matches have taken Hailsham up to third in the table with one game left to play. The men's first team game was cancelled due to inclement weather, as was the club's Open Day.