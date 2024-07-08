Hailsham Ladies face top-of-table Seaford

By Manny GalitzineContributor
Published 8th Jul 2024, 09:22 BST
Hailsham Tennis Club's ladies' first team were away to top of the table Seaford at the weekend.

Hailsham's first pair, Georgia Lee and Narun Chea made a good start, beating Seaford's second pair, Anne Kaye and Nicola Patching 6-3, 6-2, but Hailsham's second pair, Jo Coe and Hayley Allender lost to Seaford first pair, Bev Simmonds and Ruby Clough, 1-6, 4-6 to square the match.

In the reverse legs, Jo and Hayley had more success against Anne and Nicky, winning 6-4, 6-3, and Georgia and Narun completed a win for the away team, winning 6-2, 6-2.

Wins in their last two matches have taken Hailsham up to third in the table with one game left to play. The men's first team game was cancelled due to inclement weather, as was the club's Open Day.

The Open Day has been rescheduled for Sunday, July 14.

