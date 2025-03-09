Hailsham Ladies look forward to Summer League
Hailsham's first pair, Georgia Lee and Narun Chea, lost their first set to Seaford's Norma Dube and Bev Simmonds 4-6, but came back to win the second set 7-5. The rubber was decided by a championship tiebreak (first to 10 points), which the away pair won 10-5.
Second pair, Jo Coe and Hayley Allender, won their first set against Seaford's first pair, Nicky Patching and Katie Auldrich, 6-4, but this time it was the away team's turn to come back, winning the second set by the same score. But the championship tiebreak went the way of the Hailsham team on this occasion.
In the reverse legs, Georgia and Narun won the first set emphatically 6-0 against Nicky and Katie, but were again pegged back in the second 2-6. This time they succeeded in the tiebreak, winning 10-6.
In the last leg, Jo and Hayley overcame Norma and Bev 6-2, 6-1, to give the Hailsham team a 3-1 win.
Their second win on the bounce leaves the Hailsham ladies safely in the middle of the table, ready for the summer league to start next month.
