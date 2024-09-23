Hailsham Ladies open winter season with a draw

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hailsham ladies' second team opened their winter season with a draw against Amherst Club from Hastings.

The Hailsham ladies' second team captain, Barbara Cordner and partner Julie Waghorn took on Amherst's Clare Hooton and Francesca Howe in their first leg, winning 6-1, 6-4.

Second pair Val Jackson and Mary Leggett took on Pat Holmes and Mel Pointer, winning the first set 6-2 before Pat and Mel came back to win the second set 6-3. At one set all, the championship tie-break (first to 10 points) came into play, which the Amherst team won.

In the reverse legs, Barbara and Julie lost their first set to Pat and Mel 5-7, before coming back to win the second 6-0, and this time the championship tie-break went to the Hailsham pair.

Val Jackson, Mary Leggett, Julie Waghorn and Barbara Cordner.

Val and Mary lost their second leg against Clare and Francesca 2-6, 4-6, leaving the match result a draw, 2-2.

The Hailsham ladies' second team's next match will be in November against David Lloyd Club in Eastbourne.

