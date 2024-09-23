Hailsham Ladies open winter season with a draw
The Hailsham ladies' second team captain, Barbara Cordner and partner Julie Waghorn took on Amherst's Clare Hooton and Francesca Howe in their first leg, winning 6-1, 6-4.
Second pair Val Jackson and Mary Leggett took on Pat Holmes and Mel Pointer, winning the first set 6-2 before Pat and Mel came back to win the second set 6-3. At one set all, the championship tie-break (first to 10 points) came into play, which the Amherst team won.
In the reverse legs, Barbara and Julie lost their first set to Pat and Mel 5-7, before coming back to win the second 6-0, and this time the championship tie-break went to the Hailsham pair.
Val and Mary lost their second leg against Clare and Francesca 2-6, 4-6, leaving the match result a draw, 2-2.
The Hailsham ladies' second team's next match will be in November against David Lloyd Club in Eastbourne.
